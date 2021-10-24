GEORGE BARTLETT
George Bartlett, 98, long-time resident of Yoncalla, passed peacefully on Sept. 24, 2021. George was born Aug. 10, 1923, in Reno, Nevada, to George and Leona (Brinton) Bartlett. He was preceded in death by his brother Bill Bartlett, sister Ethel Finnegan, and brother Jim Bartlett. George married the love of his life, Doris (Davnes) Bartlett, in 1956, and they recently celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary on Aug. 3, 2021. George is also survived by his children, Jim Bartlett, Russ Bartlett, Keith Bartlett, Lynn McHaffie, Penny Jenkins and Melanie Bartlett, as well as numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
George had a long and productive life. He served in the U.S. Navy in the South Pacific during World War II. He was self-employed; manufacturing police and security badges combined with an injection molding business that he operated for many decades.
Over the years, George was a long-term volunteer for many organizations, including Lion’s Club, the Yoncalla School District Board, Yoncalla Fire Department and Yoncalla Parks and Recreation District. He was instrumental in the construction of the Yoncalla Community Center, and donated generously to the construction of the Yoncalla branch of the Douglas County Library.
George enjoyed flying his Bonanza single-engine plane for many years. He also enjoyed traveling, having visited many foreign countries, including numerous trips to Norway and England.
He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held later. Arrangements in the care of Smith-Lund-Mills Funeral Chapel, Cottage Grove, Oregon.
