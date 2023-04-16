George Dalton Madison passed away on March 2, 2023, in Glendale, California.
George was born in Eureka, California, on Feb. 8, 1965, to Fay and Katherine Ley Madison. His early years were spent in Trinidad Bay, California. His family moved to Winchester, Oregon, where he graduated from Roseburg High School. He graduated from Pomona College in Claremont, California, with a B.A. degree in Chemistry in 1988.
George worked for “Frontiers Magazine” as their information/technology support staff in Los Angeles, California until he retired in 2009. During his retirement, he split his time between Glendale, California and Winchester, Oregon.
He enjoyed spending his youth at Wolf Creek Ranch in Tyee. His interests included reading, gaming, and riding his Honda Shadow. George’s passion for motorcycles included attending many motorcycle “runs” in California. He also attended the famous “Sturgis” motorcycle rally in Sturgis, South Dakota. George was also a computer and technology aficionado. His expertise in technology came to the aide of his biking brothers by helping light walking paths at primitive camping motorcycle events. By lighting the dark paths at night, he dramatically cut down on the number of injuries caused by missteps and tripping. His service to his biker brothers was recognized by the event organizers.
George was proceeded in death by his father and mother and aunt Phyllis Ley Hallard, uncle Kenneth Madison and uncle Carl Madison. He is survived by his first cousins; Donna Kobbe, Darlene Swearingen, David Madison, and Rebecca Prinslow of Kellogg, Bruce Madison of Roseburg, and Julie Hutchins of Palm Springs. He will be sadly missed by his biker brothers and his many friends.
His burial will be in the Kellogg Cemetery in Oregon with private services for his family.
