Our father passed away after a long illness at Mercy Hospital. His parents were Edward Everett Goodman Sr. and Myrtle Rebecca Goodman (Crawford). He was preceded in death by eight siblings; Laurence Goodman, Maude Moore, Ethel (Naomi) Crawford, Irene Cain, Anna Carstensen, Edward (Bud) Goodman Jr., Ross Goodman, and Lyle Goodman, Sr.
George attended school in Oakland and later in Portland at Benson. While living in Portland he met Dorothy Jean Barquest and married her on Aug. 17, 1950, in Vancouver, Washington. They were married for 57 years! They had six children Verona (Jim) Baird, Rebecca (Jason) Jacks, Debbie (Gary) Goodman, Donna (Todd) Sherwood, Donald (Deanna) Goodman and Brenda (Jeff) Sandvig. He also had many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. His many nieces and nephews will miss him, he was the fun Uncle.
Dad worked at a variety of jobs and he could do just about anything. He hauled hay to eastern Oregon, at a young age, and worked in construction for Beaver State. He was a heavy equipment operator mechanic and logger. George enjoyed working in the outdoors and had a contract with the City of Portland for landscaping. He also worked for his sister Irene who owned many laundry facilities. His time working with his son Don, in Alaska was special, he loved Alaska!
His favorite things were spending time with his family, going camping, hunting and fishing. He also loved being at the Oregon Coast and boating. George was an avid reader of history and he traveled to Alaska and Mexico.
George’s family would like to thank all of his doctors and caregivers! Thank you for caring for and loving him. He was a wonderful man!!
A celebration of life will be held at Tyee Park on Sept. 2, 2023, at 12 p.m. Those who knew him are invited.
