George Longie, age 100, passed away on Saturday, December 10, 2022, after a long battle with cancer. George was born on February 16, 1922, on the Turtle Mountain Chippewa Indian Reservation in Belcourt, ND, to Ernestine Jeanotte. A long-time resident of Medford, OR, he moved to Roseburg in 2019 to live with his son and daughter-in-law, Keith and Joanne Longie.
George is survived by his brother Al Jeanotte, San Antonio, TX, sisters: Helen Day, Fishers, Indiana, Janice Hodges, Glasgow, MT, and Carol Olson, Dagmar, MT. One son, Keith (Joanne) Longie, Roseburg, OR. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary and two sons, Bryan and Michael. George was extremely proud of his grandchildren: Gregory Longie, Phoenix, AZ; Jeffrey Longie, Bemidji, MN; Joscelyn (Sonny) Collom, Peoria, AZ; Bryan Longie Jr., Phoenix, AZ, and Joel (Jodeci) Longie, Phoenix, AZ. George is also survived by seven great-grandchildren which he adored: Hannah Longie, East Greenville, Pennsylvania; Zachery, Jessica and Michael Longie, Bemidji, MN; Allyx Collom, Peoria, AZ, and Oliver and Ivy Rose Longie, Phoenix, AZ. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
George entered the Army in 1942 and was awarded two Bronze Stars, an Asiatic Pacific Service Medal, a Good Conduct Medal and a Victory Medal. George was also on one of the intermural Army Boxing Teams. After one of his successful matches, the legendary boxers, Joe Lewis and Ray Robinson, came up to George and asked if he was going to fight professionally. George said he didn’t think so, and Joe responded that that was good idea because “you have such a pretty face, you wouldn’t want to get that messed up!” From then on, he was known as Pretty Face!
In 1955, George moved his family to Medford where he worked at the Medford Mail Tribune for 32 years. He spent his retirement time playing golf where he played 18 to 27 holes a day, and had eight holes-in-one! After 12 years of golfing, his knee gave out causing his retirement from the game he loved. To help with his knee rehabilitation, at age 85, he joined Baxter Fitness in Medford, a rehab and exercise facility for those over 50. He volunteered there until his move to Roseburg. His favorite piece of equipment was the rowing machine. He entered national competitions several years and always placed in the top three for any age group. He also entered worldwide competitions where he placed 14th against thousands of competitors of any age group. To do this he rowed 700,676 meters, or 435 miles, within a 30-day period.
George was awarded a Quilts of Valor quilt in 2019 made by ladies from the Umpqua Valley Quilters’ Guild. George received his quilt during a ceremony at the Sutherlin Library and was attended by approximately 100 friends and family.
To those that knew him, he loved to share many stories and memories without much encouragement and he loved to hear and tell a good joke!
We want to express our gratitude and thanks to the staff at the Roseburg VA Lodge A for their kind and loving care they provided to George (or Georgie as they called him) in his final months.
A celebration of life will be held in the spring of 2023.
