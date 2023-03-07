George Henry Cavagnaro lived 75 years. He was born in 1947, in San Francisco, California, his life gave him much joy, friendships and learning.
His mother, Iris (Long) Cavagnaro, was an English GI bride; his father George served in WWII and his sister Judith, was born in London during the blitz.
From childhood, he had a passion for the outdoors and for sports. He enjoyed spending time camping with his family, participating in boy scouts, and playing baseball, basketball (in lanky youth), and golf. George received his bachelor’s at UC Berkley, later getting his master’s in counseling at the University of Oregon.
He and his wife Heidi (Hinshaw), wed in 1972, and came to Oregon in 1976, living first on Cow Creek, and then for 40+ years in the Melrose area.
George taught and coached at Glendale High School, was a counselor at Sutherlin High School, and then at Joseph Lane Middle School, where he continued coaching his sons in youth sports. He loved his Jo Lane family and hosted many staff parties at his farm.
After retirement he became a member of CASA of Douglas County, working with foster kids, later becoming board chairman. He considered time with the young a great gift and privilege. Music was one of George's greatest passions; singing in the First United Methodist church choir, the Roseburg Concert Chorale, around the campfire and at the piano with his family in the living room.
Working their acreage, with its pastures and forests, raising heifers and steers — George, Heidi, and their sons Chris and Peter — created a home and a world, giving joy and stability to one another. He was so grateful for his wonderful neighbors and friends.
George loved traveling and languages. He explored much of Europe, parts of Asia, as well as a few trips to Mexico. He loved to speak other languages and connect with people about their culture.
After retirement, he and Heidi explored the western states with their travel trailer and chocolate lab Emma, while hiking the mountains and rivers. His greatest pleasure was to be with his sons, his family and his friends. Known as a kind man, he was always smiling.
He is survived by his wife Heidi of 50 years, sons Chris (daughter-in-law Erin) and Peter, sister Judith Maloney, nephew Field Maloney, sister and brother-in-law Celia Hinshaw and Ben Shaffer and numerous other relatives.
We thank you for the cards and kind expressions of sympathy shown following George’s passing. We are very grateful for the wonderful care he received from his doctors, nurses, and hospice.
A celebration of life will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at the First United Methodist Church of Roseburg, 1771 West Harvard Ave.
