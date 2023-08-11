It is with profound sadness that the family of George Keller announce his peaceful passing on Aug. 2, 2023, at the age of 95.
George was born in Wisconsin and in his younger years, lived near the Peshtigo River called Camp 8. Uncle Clarence Keller, uncle Beach and Kanolder family also lived on Camp 8.
In the nearby town of Taylor Rapids lived their good friends Charlie Fugate and the Witaker family. During George’s teen years, he lived near Michigamme, Michigan, logging. It was during this time he made lifelong friends with the Luke and Ball families.
In 1950, he enlisted in the Air Force and was part of the Honor Guard from 1950 to 1952, which he loved. He was also part of the 1100th Air Police, Composite Squad and Ceremonial Squad. George was honored to stand vigil at Admiral Sherman’s funeral at Bethlehem Chapel.
In 1952, he was stationed in Germany as a Staff Sergeant for the 601st Aircraft Control and Warning Squad. At the age of 25, he was honorably discharged.
In 1954, he married Shirley and they moved to Roseburg where George sold real estate. He loved RVing, cross-country skiing, hiking, chucker and elk hunting, fishing, water skiing, rafting, golfing, painting and music.
The family would like to thank Riverbend Hospital and staff and Dr. Jaworski and staff for the years of care and compassion that was given to my dad. Friends at Riverview Terrace, Roseburg Golf Course and Blane Keller and Keller Lumber we love you. Special love goes out to our extended family, Mike and Kate Coughlin, Reba Andrews and Dolly Buehler for your daily unconditional love and support. You were always there for him, and he loved you. To the so many friends that I can’t list, thank you for sharing in his life.
To honor George’s wishes, there will be no funeral service.
