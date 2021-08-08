Ken Kausch, who dedicated his life to caring for others through a career in the ministry, died on August 2, 2021. He was 90.
George Kenneth Kausch was born on March 13, 1931, in Detroit, Michigan. His father, George Kausch, was a businessman and his mother, Elizabeth (Cassell) Kausch, was a homemaker. Both of his parents had passed away before he finished high school, but he managed to work his way through college doing various jobs including working as a galley-hand for ships on The Great Lakes. After college he completed his training at the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod Seminary in St. Louis, Missouri.
While at the seminary, he met his wife, Evelyn (Kuehnert) Kausch, the niece of one of his professors at the seminary. The two married in 1956, and they began to build their family as he started his career. After 10 years as a Lutheran Minister, he decided to volunteer to serve as an Army Chaplain in the Vietnam War.
He was commissioned as Captain Kausch, and he and his family moved to Lawton, Oklahoma, where he trained for and then deployed to Vietnam in the Spring of 1968. After a one-year tour of duty, during which he earned a Bronze Star, he returned to the states with a new career goal. He decided that he would be a VA Hospital Chaplain.
The family moved to Norwich, Connecticut, where he spent two years receiving the clinical training necessary to be a VA Chaplain. At the end of his training, he received a placement at the VA Medical Center (VAMC) in Roseburg, Oregon.
He spent the next 25 years working at the VAMC, retiring as the Chief of Chaplains. In addition to preaching at Sunday services in the chapel, he spent much of his time counseling patients on the alcoholic treatment unit, and he was often called upon, at any hour of the day or night, to visit with sick and dying patients and their families. In addition to his work at the VAMC, he volunteered as a marriage counselor, and, after retiring, he would remain involved in the community through volunteering for organizations such as the Fish Food Pantry.
In his free time, Ken loved his dogs, gardening, hiking, floating the North Umpqua, skiing and singing. He had a beautiful voice. He sang in local choirs, he performed in local theatre productions of “The Fantasticks” and “The Sound of Music” and he was one of the soloists in a local production of Handel’s “Messiah”.
He is survived by his wife, Evelyn Kausch; his daughter, Jane Chan; three sons, Paul, Chris, and Dave Kausch; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and many of the people whose lives were made better through his caring and compassion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.