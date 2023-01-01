George Thomas Sanders passed away at home surrounded by family on Dec. 26, 2022. Tom was born to Clarence Andrew and Olive Louise Sanders on May 2, 1947. Tom was one of six siblings; Barb (Bill) MacMillan, Terry (Del) Sanders, Keith (Diana) Sanders, Roger Sanders and Darliss (Lenny) Sloan.
On Sept. 6, 1968, Tom married the love of his life, Virginia Mae Park. Tom and Ginnie later welcomed two daughters, Angela and Joanne.
In 1966, Tom was drafted and served in the Vietnam War until he was shot on Feb. 1, 1968. He was proud of his service and loved by his country.
After moving to Myrtle Creek, Tom worked delivering milk for Myrtle Dairy. He transitioned his career to plumbing, owning DJ’s Plumbing. Tom retired at age 54. Since retiring he enjoyed his family, traveling, sporting events of his grandchildren, the Oregon Jam and numerous other things.
He was a family man that instilled in the entire family that family is first and forever. Tom is proceeded in death by his parents, Slim and Louise Sanders, in-laws Clint and Audrey Park and his uncle/side-kick, Archie Sanders.
Tom came off a bit rough around the edges but had the softest, kindest and most caring heart in the world. He would always help anyone in need. He loved deeply and completely.
He is survived by wife Ginnie, daughters Angie (Danny), and Joanne (Tom). As well as his beloved grandchildren Jeremy, Tashia, Tanya, Marissa and Jace, great-grandchildren Sadie, Tragen and Aubriella. Pa had a way to make each grandchild feel like they were his favorite. All of his brothers and sisters, Aunt Sharon Sanders, numerous nieces and nephews. Tom also leaves behind many special friends.
Tom touched the lives of so many. Please join us in a celebration of life on Jan. 6, 2023, at 2 p.m., at the Roseburg’s National Veteran’s Cemetery with a reception at the Winston Community Center to follow for stories and memories.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Douglas CARES.
