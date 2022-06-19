On May 10, 2022, Georgeanne Dunnavant, 81, slipped away peacefully into the arms of the Lord after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer’s. She was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on June 1, 1940, daughter of Fred and Helen Eitzen. She had two sisters, Helen and Jeannette, and a brother, Fred. After spending her childhood in Philadelphia, she moved to the West Coast as a young adult.
She married Sam Dunnavant in March 1972; March 17, 2022 marked their 50th wedding anniversary.
Georgeanne was the mother of six children; Georgeann (Bill) Michell, Joe (Michelle) Mitchell, Billy Mitchell, Gene Mitchell, Sam Jr. (Rebeccah) Dunnavant, Jaysen (Carmen) Dunnavant and was a grandmother to numerous grandchildren.
She was a devout Christian who loved Jesus. She loved going to church and attending bible studies. Georgeanne was an accomplished artist, who loved painting and drawing portraits. She also enjoyed camping and going to garage sales.
She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She was a woman small in stature, but we all know that dynamite comes in small packages.
Georgeanne was preceded in death by her parents, sister (Helen), her brother and two sons; Billy (who died at birth) and Gene (who passed away in 2017).
A graveside memorial was held for Georgeanne on May 16, 2022, at the Roseburg VA Cemetery Annex.
