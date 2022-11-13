Gerald (Gary) John Geyer, age 80, was called home to be with the Lord on Oct. 11, 2022. He was born in Graceville, Minnesota, on Sept. 21, 1942.
Gary leaves his life partner and third wife Marilyn Geyer, two daughters Robin Geyer and Stacie Smith, his son Justin Geyer, step-son Carey Dixon, second wife Linda Whorrall and son-in-law Jeff Bryant; his grandchildren Jamie (Kevin), Jason (Andrea), Jessica, Jared (Rochelle), Ryan {Carisa), Rachel (Drew), Emmitt (Heather), Wyatt, Maddy, Jakob, Olivia, Kayson and his great-grandchildren Taylor, Darin, Mason, Saylee, Nevaeh, Colton, Kyah, Paisley, Rylee, Averi and Olivia; his siblings Russ, Laura, Judy, Victoria, Dennis, David, Scott, Karen, Eileen, Alan, Kent and John, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents Howard and Eileen Geyer, son-in-law Richard Smith, his siblings Rita, Gordon, Harvey and Robert (Bob) and his first wife Jeannie.
Gary was a hardworking man, working the majority of his life in construction. He worked and lived in several states including Minnesota, Arizona, California, Oregon, Washington and Alaska. He retired from Roseburg Forest Products 18 years ago as the carpenter shop superintendent.
His last residence was in Rice Hill, Oregon, where he constructed his home and many other outbuildings, including a five-stall barn, large shop, greenhouse, pole barns and a second smaller house. Gary loved to build and he never stopped working, except for Sundays.
Gary enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, rodeos and horses. Owning horses his entire life, a true cowboy with a wonderful heart, a great sense of humor and a tendency toward playful mischief. He was admired, loved and respected by all who knew him.
Mass of Christian burial and service will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church, at 800 W. Stanton Street, Roseburg, Oregon, on Nov. 19, 2022, at 11 a.m., with a celebration of life reception immediately following (approximately noon), in the St. Joseph's gymnasium at 630 W. Stanton Street, Roseburg, Oregon.
