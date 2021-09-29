Gerald Klope Sr., 81, passed away Sept 20, 2021.
There will be a private service for family.
He was born April 13, 1940 and was Riddle High alumni class of 1958. He served in the Army during the Korean War, and later became a heavy equipment mechanic for Hanna Nickel.
Gerald was a dedicated father and a friend to everyone he met. He shared his passion for the outdoors with his children and practiced good stewardship of our public lands, dedicating countless hours cleaning up the refuse discarded by others.
He left behind his wife Clara; three sons and their spouses Darin and Elizabeth Klope, Sean Klope, Gerry Jr and Kristy Klope, one daughter and her spouse Carrie and Luke Brill; grandchildren James, Crystal, Gimel, Francisco, Gabriel, Haley, Maddy, Shayla, Ryan, Damon, Seth, Aubrey, and Breyonah.
He will be greatly missed, but would ask that we raise a toast:
No tears, only beers and good times!
