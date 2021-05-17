On Saturday, May 1, 2021, Gerald Lea passed away at age 85. Gerald was born on December 31, 1935 in Roseburg, Oregon to Ethel and Ray.
Gerald proudly served in the Navy from 1953-1955. He raised two sons, Jim and Shaun, and one daughter, Melinda.
Gerald had a passion for fishing, hunting, camping, and spending time with family.
Gerald was preceded in death by his parents, Ethel and Ray, and his brother, Eugene. He is survived by his sisters, Arleta and Norma, and three children, Jim, Melinda, and Shaun.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, May 19th, 2021 at the Roseburg VA National Cemetery.
