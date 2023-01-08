Gerald Lynn Troxel of Roseburg, Oregon, died on Dec. 22, 2022, at the age of 81.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Kay; brother Larry (Lala); sons Daniel (Kasi Allen) and Michael (Reggi); grandchildren Justin, Jason (Jesilyn), Samuel, Hannah (Ryan Gander) and Campbell; great-grandchildren, Jameson and Juniper; and sister-in-law, Peggy Winfield.
Lynn was born on April 10, 1941, in Grants Pass, Oregon, the eldest son of Ward and Wilda Troxel. He lived in Glendale, for about one year, before the family moved to Tennessee in the spring of 1942 to be close to Wilda’s family, in anticipation that Ward might be drafted to fight in World War II. Lynn spent 13 years in Oneida and Oak Ridge, Tennessee, during which time brothers Larry and Donald were born. Donald died shortly after birth in 1947. The family returned to Glendale in 1955.
After returning to Oregon, Lynn established firm roots in Douglas County. He graduated from Glendale High School in 1959, where he lettered in football and wrestling. Lynn married Kay in 1960, with whom he raised two sons, Dan and Mike, in Glendale. After working as a logger and a millworker, Lynn owned and operated the local Coast to Coast Hardware store from 1970 to 1980, where he became a fixture of the community. Lynn and Kay moved to Roseburg in 1981, where they owned and operated Garden Valley Liquor for over 30 years, from 1980 until his retirement in 2012.
Lynn was a dedicated community builder and staunch supporter of Glendale’s youth. He was a member of the Glendale School Board for two terms, serving as its president for a time. He also served as a high school wrestling referee from 1960 to 1974. When Glendale High School caught fire in 1975, Lynn rushed to the scene. He coordinated efforts to save books, furniture and equipment from the blaze and worked to contain the fire, preventing it from destroying the nearby middle school. He was also integral to the process of rebuilding the school: Lynn provided both physical labor, to clear away debris, and leadership, to pass a bond measure funding the new construction. When Glendale’s beloved elementary school needed to be replaced, Lynn encouraged the board to call a public meeting to inform the community and let them vote on the project. After being presented with the facts, residents voted to build a new school. Lynn’s work helped establish much-needed community support for the project, benefitting generations of Glendale’s children. Notably, Lynn’s retelling of these events focused on the efforts of the community, rather than his own leadership.
Lynn’s convictions are best summarized by the following quote, from an interview he gave with The Ford Family Foundation in 2019: “You better do it as a community or it ain’t gonna get done. I believe there are things worth paying for. And I believe kids are the best place you can put your money.”
In his retirement, Lynn was an avid golfer and member of the Roseburg Country Club, where he made numerous friends. He also enjoyed visiting local wineries in the Umpqua Valley with his wife. Lynn was always willing to help a neighbor, providing advice on home improvement projects and lending just the right tool to get the job done. His grandchildren recall his industriousness, his love of crosswords and family history, and his pride in their accomplishments. His sons admired their father, seeing his work ethic, values and dedication to the community as a model for their own lives.
Lynn will be deeply missed by his family and friends. We hope that his belief in the power of community and his support of youth and children will live on in Douglas County and beyond.
A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, Jan. 29, at 2 p.m., at the Roseburg Country Club.
