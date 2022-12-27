Gerald Storm, 86, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away in his sleep on Dec. 18, after a long and happy life to be with his wife that he missed so much.
Gerald was born on July 1, 1936, to Elmer and Bertha Storm in Newcomb, Tennessee. Gerald moved to Nehalem, Oregon, when he was 9 or 10 years old, where he spent the majority of his young adult life working at his dad’s logging business. He had received a grant from Oregon State University to play football but after only one practice decided he was needed to help his dad.
In 1956, he met the love of his life and they wed the same year. They moved to Crescent City in 1956. Shortly after, Gerald studied for his California’s Contractor’s license. Gerald built many homes and businesses in Hiouchi, Crescent City and Klamath, California, including a courthouse, jail, KFC and commercial buildings, but what he loved most was building people their dream homes. He built several homes for his family, but his dream home overlooked the beautiful Smith River in Hiouchi. The last two homes he built were in Roseburg, Oregon, where they settled several years ago.
Gerald and Betty had many additional entrepreneurial endeavors and were an incredibly hard-working team. Gerald was one of the most hardworking people one would ever know and always helped others. His generosity, kindness and honesty were renown. Gerald loved working and did so up until a year ago. He thoroughly enjoyed construction, family, friends, hunting, fishing and a good laugh!
Gerald was preceded in death by his mother and father, his siblings and his grandson, Marcus, whom he loved dearly. He is survived by his three children, Denise (Bob), Debra (Mike) and Norman; his grandchildren, Aaron (Suzanne), Drew (Nicki), Casey (Amanda), Brianna (Austin), Michael, Steven, Laura (David), Tiffany (Todd) and Sierra; and 12 great-grandchildren, Jordan, Presley, Reese, Addison, Harper, Ryan, Brayden, Brycie, Audric, Brinnley, Trevor and Addie. Gerald was loved by all his family and friends and will be dearly missed.
Gerald requested no services.
"Those we love don't go away, they walk beside us every day ... Unseen, unheard, but always near, still loved, still missed and very dear."
