GINNY LIANE BAUMANN
Ginny Liane Baumann passed away peacefully at home on Nov. 29, 2021, surrounded by her family. Ginny was a compassionate, artistic, humble, kind, always curious and musical woman, who always had the perfect song for everyone. She grew up in San Diego as part of a military family, and spent a year in Japan at a Naval Base. After graduating from Joseph McCarthy High School, she co-owned/managed the “Grate” with her mom. She provided nightly entertainment as well as teaching guitar to many students. In 1975, Ginny moved to Oregon and settled in the Willamette valley. As a single mom, she enrolled in Linn Benton Community College, and then Western Oregon College of Education, graduating as a teacher in 1983. That same year, she married Alan Baumann, and moved to her home for the next 38 years on Rock Creek, near Idleyld Park.
While raising a family of three children, Ginny worked at the Children’s Center, the Woolley Center, and then the Wolf Creek Job Corp from 1994 until retirement in 2014. At the WCJC, Ginny was the main teacher for students with learning disabilities, as well as a math specialist. Ginny was always involved with various community organizations, and sang regularly at special events, and Halloween and Christmas parties. She was a founding member of the Roseburg Folklore Society.
Ginny and Alan owned and operated the Idleyld Park Lodge from 1999 until 2000. The Baumann family served dinners, provided lodging, built a stage, and provided entertainment, along with fellow musicians. Ginny was a fantastic cook who prepared savory dishes from around the world. After retirement, Ginny’s great joy was going to Scotland five times, and co-owning the Old Toll House, Deveron Bridge, Turriff, Aberdeenshire. We spent time rediscovering her Scottish heritage in the Robert the Bruce Clanalong, with many bus rides throughout Aberdeenshire. Ginny and Alan survived the Archie Creek fire, and though they lost all worldly-possessions, decided to rebuild their second dream home nearby the footprints of their first.
Ginny was diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer at the end of April. She persisted in strength throughout her chemotherapy treatments and worked hard to outfit, stock and cook in her new house. She made her bucket list complete by dying at home, with hospice care and family surrounding her early on Nov. 29, 2021. Ginny is survived by Alan(na), her husband for over 38 wondrous years; three daughters, Laura Albitre, Willow Willis and Dr. Holly Calderon; one son, Jeremy Prewitt; eight grandchildren, Leif, Astrid, Eadric and Edwin Willis; Chance Hawkins, Gracie, and Gunner Albitre and Chelsea Freels. Ginny also had five great-grandchildren, Nora Hawkins, Killian and Rylyn Albitre, and Ryder and Chandler Freels.
