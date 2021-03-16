Gladys V. Milton went to be with the Lord on March 14, 2021. She was born in Myrtle Point, OR, to Henry and Agnes (Olson) Weathers on February 23, 1937 and grew up in Remote, Oregon, with brothers Tom, Paul, James and Bruce.
In 1953, Gladys married Frank H. Milton and the two raised their family in Camas Valley; they celebrated 56 years of marriage prior to his passing in 2010.
Gladys loved living in the Valley and was very active in her community and her church. For several years she volunteered with the community fire department and after raising her family she spent many years working as a home health caregiver, which she loved. She had a truly caring heart and took care of everyone; she loved visitors and made everyone feel like family.
Gladys is survived by children Joseph, David, Diane, Robert and Karen, and dearly loved by her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. If you knew her, you loved her and she will be remembered by her family every day.
Graveside services will be held March 20, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Noah Cemetery. A celebration of life will follow at a later date.
