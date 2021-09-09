Glen Anthony Miller, 65, born in Coos Bay, Oregon, on August 7, 1956, passed away on Thursday morning, September 2, 2021, at Mercy Medical Center in Roseburg, OR from complications of COVID. Unlike many others during this terrible time, his children and loved ones were able to give him love and wish him farewell before he passed.
Glens parents moved from Hendersonville, North Carolina, to Oregon in 1955, landing in the Coos Bay area where Glen was born in 1956. The family moved to Roseburg in 1963 and homesteaded in Melrose off Wulff Lane.
Glen was recognized for his warm-heartedness, sense of humor, love for all foods, and great taste in beer. Known for his natural ability as an athlete and for his love of Jesus, many loved Glen. He was a three-sport athlete at Roseburg High School as a wrestler, football player, and track sprinter, where he graduated in 1975. He later pursued weightlifting, cycling, and outdoor sports and taught his children a love and respect for the outdoors, camping, hiking, river rafting, and climbing. Glen was a reservist in the Oregon Army National Guard, Company C, for 16 years and was a proud licensed practical nurse. He raised his children around those he cared for, instilling compassion, gentleness, and gratitude as pillars of character in all four qualities that defined his character and made him an exceptional nurse.
Glen is preceded in death by his brother Roland Miller, who passed away in 1988, his father Paul Miller, who passed away in 2012, his mother Wanda Adcock Miller, who passed in 2014, and his grandson Isaac Hartwick, who passed in 2018. Glen is survived by his devoted life partner, Betty Robins, his sons Joshua Miller, Jesse Miller, Erik Miller, and his daughter Leah Miller. He is also survived by his brother Rob Miller and his sister Paula Sawyer, and five grandchildren Alex Miller, Andy Miller, Mahayla Miller, Aaliyah Miller, and Elijah Miller.
Graveside services will be held at 10:30 am on Saturday, September 18, at Tenmile Historic Community Church Cemetery, in Tenmile, Oregon, followed by a Celebration of Life luncheon at 1 pm at Turkey Hall in Oakland, Oregon. Attendees are asked to wear a mask. Please send flowers and donations to 337 W Riverside Drive, Roseburg, OR 97470.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.