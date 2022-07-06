Glen R. Haight was born in Peach, Washington, in 1926, to parents Glynn and Irene. He passed away at home peacefully at the age of 95 on June 20, 2022, in Winston, Oregon. Glen was the oldest of four children; his sister, Ramona, and brother, Harvey, preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife, Judi; sister, Kay; four daughters, Sherye, Vicky, Rhonda and Beth; his two sons, Terry and Kerry; and step-children, Butch, Rita, Mary, as well as Judi’s sons Michael and Stephen. Glen was a great-great-grandfather.
In 1945, Glen joined the U.S. Army and was trained as a tank driver with the 2nd Combat Engineers at Ft. Lewis, Washington. He was originally headed to South Korea but his orders were changed for him to serve in Guam and the Philippines as a company clerk for MASH Hospitals. Glen liked to say he was like Radar O'Reilly on MASH and earned the rank of corporal. He hunted game, and fished the Rogue River and Diamond Lake. He was a licensed ham radio operator and instructed Morse Code tests to new operators, providing him new friends worldwide.
Glen was an Oregon-based lumber truck driver until his retirement and was proud of his driving ability to pull triple trailers. He became a man of deep faith in Jesus. His prayers were always so humble and sweet for loved ones. His family will surely miss his presence, but we know he is at home with the Lord and no longer in pain.
A military service will be held at 11 a.m. on July 8, 2022, at the Roseburg National Cemetery Annex. The family is grateful to the Vietnam Veterans of America for rendering the Honor Guard as part of the service.
