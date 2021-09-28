Glenda Faye Grizzard passed away unexpectedly on Sept. 23, 2021, in Roseburg, Oregon surrounded by her loving children and sister-in-law. Glenda was born in Villa Rica, Georgia to Raymond and Billie Silvey. She married her handsome high school sweetheart, Rodney Grizzard at the young age of 18 on June 12, 1968, and they were both sealed for time and all eternity in 1976 at the Washington D.C. LDS Temple. Glenda spent 53 years together with her adoring husband, Rodney who followed her in death less than 24 hours later.
Glenda was a sweet, tenacious, compassionate and tender-hearted wife, mother, grandmother and sister. She loved her family immensely. She was steadfast in her belief of the gospel and its teachings. Her love of music was infectious and she believed it was the window to the soul. Both Glenda and Rodney were avid Alabama fans (ROLL TIDE!) and rarely missed a game. They battled just as hard as their favorite team does. They will be missed dearly by all who was blessed to know and love them.
During her lifetime Glenda was blessed with six children — Joely Dodge (Dennis), Crystal Grizzard, April Cabrera (Brad), Melanie Chapman (Chris), Gina Grizzard (Mike), and David Grizzard, 22 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, one sister, two brothers and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was loved so very much by each and every one of them.
Funeral services will be open to the public and held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints located at 1864 Northwest Calkins Avenue on Sept. 30 at 11 a.m. The service will be followed by refreshments in the cultural hall. There is a private family burial planned where Glenda will be laid to rest.
