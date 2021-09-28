Glenda R. Tucker (Gee)
(PHOTO)
Glenda R. Tucker (Gee), age 55, passed away Sept. 6, 2021, at her home in Winston. Glenda was born on March 25, 1966, in Florence, Oregon. Glenda’s stepdad was in the Air Force, so the family spent most of her childhood and into her teens moving from station to station.
As an adult, Glenda moved to California and married her husband, Tom Tucker. After 17 years of marriage, they adopted a little girl (Drynda). She was their whole world.
They moved back to Oregon when Tom became ill with cancer. He passed away when Drynda was only 3 years old.
Glenda was a widow at a young age and decided not to remarry and concentrated on raising her daughter. Glenda was a fabulous mom and she gave her whole self to that role. Glenda spent the last eight or so years as executive director working at By Your Side In-Home Care. She loved her job and she thought very highly of her co-workers.
Glenda loved to laugh and she loved family and family gatherings. She loved getting in her truck and just going for drives.
Glenda is survived by her daughter, Drynda Tucker; step-daughter, Laura Leatherwood; step-son, Shawn Arnett; sisters Terry Thomas, Susan Hand and Susie Wilson; brothers Dave Knapp and Jon Knapp; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and many, many friends.
There will be a celebration of life Saturday, Oct. 2 at 1 p.m., held at Faith Family Fellowship, located at 1643 SE Jackson in Roseburg, Oregon, 97471.
