Glen passed away at age 76 on February 15, 2021 in Tenmile, Oregon after some lengthy health issues.
He was born on October 12, 1945 in Monrovia, California to Glenn and Marjorie Pederson.
Glen attended First Lutheran Elementary School and graduated from Monrovia High School in 1962; following graduation he enlisted in the US Navy. After passing “Service School Command Electrician Mates Class A” he was assigned to the USS McMorris (DE-1036) Mighty Mac. Glen enjoyed telling the tales of making port in Hong Kong, crossing the Equator and patrolling the Tonkin Bay during the Vietnam era.
After his honorable discharge from the Navy, he attended the apprentice program and became a journeyman Electrician.
He married Valorie Dahl, and they moved to Tenmile, Oregon in 1974. Glen worked as an IBEW electrician Local 659 until retiring and going to work at the Roseburg VA, where he was an active union member and President of AFGE Local 1042. He retired from the VA in June 2006 and enjoyed many years on the family property completing his many ‘honey do” projects.
While not at work, he spent many seasons coaching Tenmile baseball and soccer. He took pride in teaching sportsmanship and enjoyed their laughter, fun, and watching them grow in their sport.
He served his community as a board member on the Tenmile Rural Fire Department for many years and was instrumental in helping the department grow.
Glen enjoyed hunting and fishing with his son and best friend, Bobby. He was an avid Oregon State Beaver fan and season ticket holder attending many OSU Football games and always wearing an OSU hat and T-shirt, unless the Steelers were playing, and he would pull out his Steelers jersey.
Glen was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Valorie; daughter Ricki; sons Don and G.O. (Trisha); and brother Gary (Linda); five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
No services are planned as he was laid to rest at the Tenmile Cemetery, but a “Celebration of Life” will be held in late June with family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, consider donating to the Tenmile Rural Fire Department, PO Box 77, Tenmile, OR 97481 or Tenmile Cemetery, PO Box 48, Tenmile, OR 97481.
He was loved by so many and will be deeply missed.
