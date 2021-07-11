Glenn Robertson, age 96, passed away July 6, 2021 in Roseburg, Oregon. Glenn was born to William and Josephine Robertson in May of 1925 in Lebanon, Oregon.
He proudly served his country during WWII. After returning home, he went to work in the trucking industry.
He met the love of his life, Janice Loe, from Sweet Home, Oregon. In June of 1954, they were married and soon had three sons, Kenny, Mike and Mark. In 1967 the family moved to Myrtle Creek, Oregon and became co-owners of Strokes Trucking Company.
Glenn was a master gardener and a skilled craftsman who took much pride in his work. Glenn retired in 1987, and he and Janice took to traveling in their RV, playing golf, and meeting many new people along the way.
He was a true gentleman, an honest, loving and caring husband and father. At his request there will be a private service.
