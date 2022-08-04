Gloria was born Nov. 19, 1953, to Geneva “Arlie” and Elton Loree Forbes. Growing up in Coos Bay, Oregon, she developed a love of the ocean and of music. In third grade she had the opportunity to hear the Oregon Symphony and from that point on she was set on the path of playing, teaching and sharing her love of music with anyone she came into contact with.
In 1972, Gloria graduated from Marshfield High School and went on to study music education at Southern Oregon University, later obtaining her Master of Education from her beloved University of Oregon. She was a die-hard Oregon Ducks fan, often ribbing the other school that shall remain unnamed.
Always believing that every child has the capacity to learn and that no one is not musically inclined, she set out on spreading her love of music. Gloria taught band and private lessons throughout Douglas County and the Pacific Northwest for 13+ years, before returning back to school for her certificate in school administration. She would continue to enrich the education of students acting as vice principal at McGovern Elementary in Winston, Oregon, and principal at Hawthorne Elementary School in Sweet Home, Oregon, until her retirement.
When not sharing her love of music and education with her students, Gloria was the proud parent of her only daughter, Laura Lane. She met the love of her life, Rick Mittleman, through mutual friends in 1997 and later married on July 15, 2000. They spent the next 21+ years building memories and sharing their home with their beloved pets.
In her free time, Gloria enjoyed playing in various bands including the Roseburg German Band, the Bay Area Community Band and the Roseburg Community Band. She played any and every instrument she touched from clarinet to bagpipes. Gloria also enjoyed sewing, antiquing, pottery and supporting her local PEO chapter, where they celebrate, educate and motivate the advancement of women though scholarships, grants and awards.
Those left behind celebrating her life are her husband, Rick Mittleman, her daughter Laura, her siblings Buzz Forbes (Barbara), Betty Noggle, Patty Blaznak (Bob), Karen Marchant (Mike), brother-in-Law David Nelson, her nieces and nephews, and her beloved pets Gage, Russell, Flo, Bandon, Quill and Pollie. Longtime friends Marsha Goodsell, Sally Hampton, Lana Graf, Janet Budiselich and many more too numerous to count. We often joke that Gloria has six degrees of separation from anyone on the earth. Gloria is preceded in death by her beloved sister Rhonda Nelson and her fur babies Joe Cool, Sammy, Chrissy Eve, Missy, Emmett, Happy cat and many more.
A celebration of life will be held at Bullards Beach State Park on Aug. 21, 2022, at 12 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the PEO Chapter FM and mailed to Mary Bjornerud, 63235 Rice Road, Coos Bay, Oregon 97420. Gloria started a special fund to assist their scholarship recipients.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.