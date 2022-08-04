Gloria was born Nov. 19, 1953, to Geneva “Arlie” and Elton Loree Forbes. Growing up in Coos Bay, Oregon, she developed a love of the ocean and of music. In third grade she had the opportunity to hear the Oregon Symphony and from that point on she was set on the path of playing, teaching and sharing her love of music with anyone she came into contact with.

