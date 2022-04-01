Gloria Driver was born in Ft. Wayne, Indiana, in an era before anyone even dreamt of identity theft. In rural Indiana, details such as maiden name and date of birth were common knowledge (still, she wouldn’t mind you knowing that she was 94).
Gloria attended Ft. Wayne’s South Side High School. Her future husband, Bob, was a year ahead of her at North Side. They didn’t meet until both were high school graduates, on a double date to a bluegrass festival in Bean Blossom, Indiana. Details are sketchy but she hinted that it was at the festival that Bob successfully stole their first kiss.
Fast-forward through IU nursing school for her, and accelerated post-war surgical training for him, which brought them to Portland, and ultimately to Roseburg.
Six kids were born between 1950 and 1961: Tim, Mark, Matt, Susan, Dave, and Nancy. She taught us all how to drive. She also grilled us with flash cards on multiplication tables, states and capitals, and chore charts. When we were snowbound in Jan. 1969, she taught all of us how to knit.
Husband Bob had a successful surgery practice but health issues forced early retirement and ultimately, an early death.
And that friends, is where a new life blossomed for Gloria Driver. Faithful and true was augmented by freedom and adventure. Was it the first day, or the next, when Cori took her out and got her ears pierced?
Grandma always had an incredible knack for details, like telephone numbers, long before cell phones remembered them for you. Even up to a few years ago she would often “skunk” her opponents at cribbage.
She loved to drive, taking many road trips across the continental United States. She was a good listener, non-judgmental, the personification of trust and safety. She lifted her family up: even as “rascals” we were loved and treated both discreetly and openly with grace and unconditional acceptance.
She was also a pretty good general contractor, or was at least good at finding the builders, plumbers, and electricians that would help her put her thoughts and ideas into brick and mortar. She made all feel very special. Six kids, dozens of grandkids and untold great-grandkids fondly called her “GGG” (Great-Grandma Gloria).
Thanks, Mom! What a blessing you have been and will always be.
A memorial service will be held at Melrose Community Church on Friday, April 15, 2022, at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers or gifts she would want donations to go to Melrose Church.
