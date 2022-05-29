Gloria “Gail” Van Doren Schulze went to be with the Lord on Aug. 23, 2021. She was 83. Gail was born in Ajlune, Washington. The family moved from Tillamook to Riddle in 1950. She graduated from Riddle High School. She later married Dale Van Doren. She loved cooking and family time with her kids and grandkids. She worked for the school system for several years. She later worked for Dr. Johnson in Myrtle Creek. Gail was a very giving person and would help anyone if she could.
Gail then married Robert Schulze and settled in Roseburg. They enjoyed playing many rounds of golf with family and friends. Her husband, Robert, preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her granddaughter, Asya Riley, and a brother, Franklin Gerald Ausmus.
Gail is survived by an older sister Ola “Paige” Howard of Roseburg, Oregon, a brother Merle and Eadie Blankenship of Penrose, Colorado, and a sister Mary and Mike Little of Redding, California. She is also survived by a sister Marilyn Blankenship of Merlin, Oregon, son Rich Van Doren and his wife Debbie of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and daughter Linda Wynegar and husband Mike of Myrtle Creek, Oregon.
Grandchildren include Amber and Shawn Reedy of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, Angie and Tim Sokol of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Mandy Bates of Colorado, Christian Van Doren of Colorado, Ashley Van Doren of Roseburg, Oregon, Alyssa Van Doren of Eugene, Oregon, Mike Riley of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, and Travis and Alyssa Wynegar of Riddle, Oregon.
Great-grandchildren also include Brylee Sokol, of Colorado, Haylee Brayden and Cody Reedy of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, Jared and Jacoby Van Doren of Roseburg, Oregon, Jordan, Justin, Chloe, Kambria, and Braylon Wynegar of Riddle, Oregon. Breyonah Riley of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, Diego, Rivero, and Madison Hold of Myrtle Creek, Oregon. And one great-great-grandchild, Ryker Wynegar, of Riddle, Oregon.
Gail was dearly loved and will be missed by the many extended family members as well as many friends. A celebration of life will be held on June 11, 2022.
