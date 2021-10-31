Gloria Jean Allen, our loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away on Oct. 25, 2021, at age 87, of acute myeloid leukemia. In her final days, she was surrounded by family in her daughter's home where she enjoyed seeing the trees turning vibrant colors, mountains freshly covered by snow, and an epic rain storm.
Our mother was born in the Bronx, New York, NY, but was a country girl at heart. She and Dad moved to a five-acre plot of land in Jacobstown, New Jersey where Mom raised goats and grew her own vegetables to feed her growing brood.
After moving in 1971 to their 40 acres in Myrtle Creek, Oregon, Mom had all the space she could hope for; she had a huge garden and chickens, pigs, goats and cows. Mt. Dobsen kept a steady watch throughout the years. On her trip to Italy a few years ago, she remarked how it made so much sense that she had ended up in a place of mountainous, verdant beauty that so resembled her family’s’ country of origin.
Our mother was a beauty, and was crowned Miss Bob Hope during the Korea War, which gave her the opportunity to travel around the U.S. while Dad was overseas. But Mom's greatest beauty was the beauty within her. She treasured what she had to share: kindness, generosity, honesty and a fierce loyalty to her family. She took on hardship with an unparalleled grace. She was quick to forgive and slow to anger.
Mom said that her proudest achievement was being the mother of her seven children. We could be a challenging lot, but we always knew that we could turn to her for unconditional love. She was devoted to our care. She taught herself how to make butter, venison sausage and sour dough bread, and probably made more spaghetti than the Spaghetti Factory. She tended to our every hurt, whether a broken arm or a broken heart, while encouraging us to be strong and brave as we chose our many different paths. She never stopped believing in us.
Mom was also proud of her achievements as an athlete and as a working woman, as time, and the times, would allow. She played basketball and field hockey in high school. She was a lab technician when she first graduated from high school. She went on to become a realtor, and a business owner; helping Dad run their Harley Davidson store and opening a shop selling used maternity clothes, something about which she had a good amount of experience. She loved solitaire, reading and playing Wheel of Fortune, beating the players to the answer more times than not. We always knew she was an extremely intelligent woman, but only recently learned that she scored the highest on her high school IQ test, but as a girl, did not get the same opportunities as boys in her class who had scored lower. She was happy to see that much has changed in that regard.
Gloria is survived by all seven of her children: Steve; Debra (Cam); Beth (Christine); Cliff (Kathie); Timothy (Greta); Jack Jr.; and Sara (Andrew), her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and her sister Diane Troutman of San Antonio. Jack Sr., her husband of 62 years, predeceased her. They will be buried together at the Roseburg National Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at the Myrtle Creek Church of the Nazarene.
