Gloria, age 71, of Sutherlin, Oregon, beloved mother, sister and grandmother, passed away at OHSU due to complications from a rare form of cancer and surgeries on February 13, 2021. Gloria was born April 18, 1949 to parents Wally and Becky Richardson at the “old” Mercy Hospital in Roseburg. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends and was known to many as “sister Gloria”, “G”, and “Glo Bug”.
Gloria was a florist for over 30 years. She was semi-retired and worked part-time at Shop Smart in Sutherlin as the florist. In her earlier years she played softball as the pitcher and bowled on an adult league and enjoyed many projects in her yard. She especially enjoyed her class reunions with her classmates at the ranch. Gloria loved college football, especially the Oregon Ducks. Go Ducks!
Gloria is survived by her daughter Gwen Caughey; son-in-law, Matthew; sons, Toby Gibbons and Steven Gibbons; daughter-in-law, Dinah; mother, Becky Richardson; sister, Nancy Faught; brother-in-law, Rick; sister, Valerie Perkins; brother-in-law, Pete; brothers, Bruce, Randy and wife Kathy, Greg and wife Becky; brother-in-law, Patrick Kennedy and wife Marianne; granddaughters, Paige Harwick, Olivia Caughey, Athena and Roland Gibbons; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, loved ones and beloved dog and companion, Sammie Sue. Gloria was preceded in death by her husband Dan; father, Wally Richardson; sister, Barbara Kennedy; granddaughter, Jorja Caughey; sister-in-law, Masae Richardson; niece, Jill Marie Goertzen; grandparents, Leonard and Edith Faulkner and Kermit and Mildred Lynch.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 639 Fair Oaks Rd., Oakland, Oregon 97462 on Saturday, February 27, 2021, between 1-3 p.m.
