September 19, 1933 to July 11, 2021
Chuck was born in Valley City, ND to parents, Glenn and Lucille Ecker. His 35 year teaching career began in Rogers, ND. From there he went to Barnesville, MN, where he met Mavis, they then married on August 9, 1958. Chuck was called to active duty for the Air Force, in 1961 during the Cuban crisis. In 1966, the young family moved to Sutherlin, OR, where Chuck spent 24 years doing what he so loved: teaching, drawing, oil painting, and all of the fine arts. In 1974, he received his master’s degree in art. Chuck was also the advisor for 16 years books. He taught himself photography and that became a side business, Van Eck Photo, over 200 weddings and other events captured. In 1990, Chuck retired and had more time for salmon fishing on the ocean.
He and Mavis, working side by side, created their mini ranch. Chuck valued family time. He played accordion and guitar. He excelled in everything he did in life, and was the ultimate teacher, always trying to recruit young people to go into the profession.
For the last two years, he was a resident of the Lodge in the VA in Roseburg. Here he received excellent and compassionate care. He was loved and will be missed by his wife of nearly 63 years, Mavis; sons Robert and Richard; granddaughter Victoria. His parents and sister, Janice preceded him in death.
No services will be held.
“He lived and Laughed and Loved and Left
and the world will never be the same.”
