Glynna “Janiece” Baker passed away peacefully at Chantele's Loving Touch Care Home, on April 15, 2021, after a long battle with dementia.
She was born on a farm near Tahoka, Texas, on November 11, 1934 to Homer and Naomi Welch. She was the only daughter of five children.
Janiece had a love for the outdoors, farm animals, dogs and gardening.
In the winter, she was an avid reader, loved crossword puzzles, bowling, and card games, especially Mexican train. She and husband Pat enjoyed being snow birds in Arizona and making many new friends on the way.
She is survived by her four daughters and their spouses: Pamela and Kerry Clark, Tracey and Casey Parker, June and Pete Kelly, and Joyce Balyeat, all of Roseburg. Also surviving are five grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild, and her brother Jerry Welch.
Preceding her in death were her parents; brothers Wesley, Johnny and Jack Welch; and husband Pat.
Mom will be laid to rest with her husband at the Roseburg National Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.