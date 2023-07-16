Gordon Stuart MacCracken, born July 28, 1954, to Charles (Big Gordon) and Aileen (Chamberlain) MacCracken in Roseburg, Oregon, peacefully left our earth on April 19, 2023. He was not in pain when he passed, and was surrounded by his son Mark, daughter-in-law Ann, granddaughter Bailea and best friend Judy during his final hours, for which we are all so thankful.
Gordon was many things to many people: a father, father-in-law, grandfather, husband, cousin, friend and colleague. He loved dearly and was loved greatly. He will be missed forever and always in the manner in which he touched the lives of so many will never be forgotten.
Gordon grew up in Roseburg and graduated from Roseburg High School in 1972, a town and time where he forged lifelong friendships. He gradually made his way north, first as a student and graduate of the University of Oregon (class of '76 and Go Ducks!) before settling down in Centralia, Washington. There he began his first professional job in journalism at the Daily Chronicle.
He retired from professional life as a public communications specialist for the Washington State Department of Health, working and living in Olympia, Washington, while using his unique knowledge and experience to help shepherd our state through an unprecedented health crisis. The work he performed in both fields was often thankless, but it was work he believed in and understood as contributing to the greater good.
As passionate about family and friends as he was, Gordon was equally passionate about the written word, public health and delivering objective news to the world. He found love for journalism and public transparency early on, working as a teenager at The News-Review in Roseburg before moving on to the Daily Emerald in Eugene, and finally the Chronicle.
The friendships Gordon made through his work were cherished, and brought great joy: Sam. Larry. Julie. Rick. Mark. Eric. Erik. Seth. Tom. John. Chris. Doug. Please know in his final days, reminiscing about your time together brought great joy. His family will forever be thankful for each of you and the care you showed throughout the years.
Gordon didn't have siblings, but he had several cousins he loved as brothers and sisters: Bill, Sally, Susan, Kathy and Bob. The stories told about childhood visits, conversations, and adolescent hijinks kept a smile on his face each time he recollected an experience from years gone by.
Gordon was a lifelong sports fan. He loved the San Francisco Giants and the "Say Hey Kid," Willie Mays. He was an Oakland Raiders fan, as they were the closest NFL team to Roseburg during his childhood. Later in life, he became a fan of the Seattle Seahawks and Seattle Mariners. Some of his most special memories were going to Mariners games with the family, experiencing the "Refuse to Lose" season of '95 and taking in the first Mariners game at Safeco field in '99 with his wife Judy, son Mark and one of Mark's closest friends, Zane.
He loved U of O sports: football at Autzen, basketball at McArthur Court and events at historic Hayward Field. Gordon bled emerald green and lemon yellow, sharing his love with everyone around him.
Gordon was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Gordon MacCracken and Aileen MacCracken. He is survived by former wives Carol MacCracken and Judy Marks, children Mark (Ann) MacCracken and Julia (Kevin Crowe) MacCracken, stepchildren Heather (Barry Sutherland) and Jordan (Amy) Panteleeff, and grandchildren Bailea, Sawyer, Opal, Sylvie and Parker.
Gordon's celebration of life will be held on Saturday, July 22 from 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. at The Red Cross Building at Fort Vancouver, 605 Barnes St. Vancouver, Washington, 98661.
As a long-time resident of Centralia who believed strongly in education and had children and grandchildren who are past and future Tigers, Gordon has requested in lieu of flowers donations be made to the Centralia High School Dollars for Scholars program.
