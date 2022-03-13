Grace passed peacefully early on Jan. 13, 2022 in her home with her husband, Leslie, at her side. She was the second of three children born to Stanley and Etta Laselle. She grew up on a farm not far from Rainsford, Montana. She and Les were married June 29, 1952. She had just turned 17. Together, they raised six children; David, Charles, Danna, Daniel, Vicki, and Amy. Over the years they were also foster parents to Neil, Debbie, and Penny. After time in the Army, Leslie became a teacher and moved the family from Montana to Myrtle Creek, Oregon, where they purchased a few acres and raised their family while Les taught in the local high schools.
Grace loved to garden (or 'pig in the dirt', as she would say), and with the help of all those kids, tended the large gardens, huge lawn, and various fruit trees. After Les retired from teaching, they downsized and moved to Oakland, Oregon, where they have resided since. In addition to sprucing up their home in Oakland, Grace wrote and led a Bible study for the ladies at her church for several years. She and Les would also frequently take walks around the little town of Oakland. Everyone knew them. Grace is remembered for her many talents and skills. She was a seamstress, gardener, homemaker, annual Christmas letter writer for many years, frequent camper and traveler, home organizer, and teacher. And she loved Jesus and her family. You could see that the moment you entered their home. Grace was predeceased by her parents, older sister Dorothy, younger brother Robert, and daughter Christi Lynn. She is survived by her husband of more than 69 years, their six children, over 20 grandchildren, and over a dozen great-grandchildren and a few great-great-grandchildren. Appreciation goes to her daughter Amy for the special care given these last few years, to Les, who set a marvelous example of patience and love until death parted them, and to the caregivers that assisted.
We celebrate her life at 2 p.m. on May 14 at Christ Community Center, 450 Hawthorne Street, Sutherlin, Oregon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.