Gwen Hagel passed away on Oct. 5, 2021, at 7:30 a.m. in her home.
She was born June 16, 1950, in Bagley, Montana, to Wallace and Phoebe Johnson. Her mother passed away in 1954 when Gwen was four years old. Gwen and her dad moved to Willamina, Oregon, in 1955 to be near his parents. Wallace married Eleanore Henke on May 5, 1956, in Golden Valley, Minnesota.
Gwen went to high school and graduated in Pomeroy, Washington, and worked at different types of jobs, including teaching schools and Bi-Mart in Roseburg.
Gwen gave her heart to the Lord in her youth, and served in many children’s church services and Sunday School. She worked at Bi-Mart in Roseburg for 18 years, and retired in 2013.
She was a member of Winston Assembly of God, and to the CMA Christian Motorcycle Association; she loved riding when she could. Gwen attended many functions, she loved sewing and crafts with her group.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father.
Surviving her is her beloved husband, Jack Hagel; her sons, Christopher Hagel and wife, La Christie and two grandchildren, Christian and Shauna; all of Lawton, Oklahoma. And son, Daniel Hagel of Eugene, Oregon; sister, Vicky Johnson of California; and Eleanore Johnson, her mom.
A Celebration of Life will be held in the late Spring of 2022.
