GYNN ONEIDA DEATON
Aug. 7, 1931 – Dec. 7, 2021
Gynn (pronounced Gwen) was born to Charles Lynn and Ruby Mae (Herring) Gunn in Northfield, Texas. The first of two children, her brother, John Truman, joined the family in 1935. The family migrated to California via New Mexico and Arizona, where Gynn met her future husband Jim in Visalia, California, where both attended high school. When Jim moved with his family to Oregon, the separation was excruciating. Gynn’s mother allowed her to ride a bus to Canyonville and marry Jim Sept. 10, 1948. Gynn attended Canyonville High School as a new bride, graduating in the spring of 1949. She was active in Pep and Glee Clubs, Lumber-Jack Editor, Annual Staff, Student Body, Office and Class secretaries, played volleyball and softball and was the senior supervisor for the high school library.
Gynn loved bookkeeping and her first jobs were as clerk for the local school district, and bookkeeper for Supply & Service, a logging supply business in the early 50s located in Canyonville. She “kept books” for many local businesses and logging companies in and around Canyonville; she enjoyed doing payroll. She was also a licensed tax preparer and recently chose not to renew her license for the current tax season. In the middle of her life as a bookkeeper and tax preparer, she served the City of Canyonville as Deputy City Recorder then as City Recorder, retiring at age 62. Many organizations wanted her as their treasurer; she served in that capacity for Oregon Old-time Fiddlers Association, South Umpqua Historical Society and many other organizations too numerous to mention. As part of Canyonville’s Pioneer Days, Gynn organized and ran the Old-time Fiddlers Contest for 40 years.
Gynn was an avid reader of both non-fiction and fiction. Writing was a passion and she was proud of the several articles and stories she had published. She was not a cook, a seamstress or a gardener; reading, writing and her desk-work were her hobbies. Teaching and preserving history was very important to Gynn. She became a benefactress four years ago when a group of women started Patriot Camp; a week-long day camp teaching early American history to children. She wasn’t physically able to help but “I know how to write a check”.
Gynn was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 67 years, Jim Deaton; her granddaughter Sarah Deaton and a great-great granddaughter, Blakelee Smith. She is survived by her brother, John T. Gunn (Beverly); sister-in-law, Clorene Deaton; five children, Dennis (Cathy), Christine Morgan (Steve), James Melvin (Joy), Raymond (Lori), and Carl (Sherrie); and a special friend to the family, Mike Dixon. Also surviving are ten grandchildren; Anna, Cale, Grace, Cole, Shelzza, James, Christopher, Amanda, Hannah and Dylan; nine great-grandchildren, Aidan, Zane, Aron, Breanna, Ian, Kate, Saxton, Emily, and Madison; and two great-great grandchildren, Braxtyn and Bodee.
Gynn’s ashes were placed with Jim’s on their beloved three acres where they built their home in 1953 and raised their children; her life of 90 years will be honored Feb. 26, 2022 at 2 p.m., Tri-City Baptist Church, 158 SE Crest Drive, Myrtle Creek; a reception will follow the service. Donations can be made in Gynn’s memory to: Douglas County Oregon Patriot Camp, PO Box 2031, Roseburg, OR 97470 or South Umpqua Historical Society, PO Box 1121, Canyonville, OR 97471.
Mountain View Memorial Chapel served the family.
