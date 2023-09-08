H. Deen Andrews, age 76, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away after a battle with health issues on Aug. 25, 2023. An Oregonian at heart not by birth his memory will live on with family and friends.
Deen was born in Yakima, Washington, as the new son in a blended family to parents Lennis and Viola. Upon the passing of his father, the family relocated to Houston, Texas, and then to Roseburg. It was here that he graduated high school and started working.
Deen started at Champion Plywood Mill and then moved to Roseburg particleboard. His disposition led him to a supervisor role at both mills where many of those memories for friends started.
In 1971, he met the inquisitive Barbara Ames. They celebrated 52 years of married life this past year. Together they had one son, Aaron in 1972. Deen enjoyed hunting and fishing and spending memorable time in Eastern Oregon on deer hunts, it was on these trips that he developed that true independent spirit that made him an Oregonian.
He also spent many hours outside working in their yard and keeping plants in pots for Barbara. His refrain of 'no more plants and no more bark mulch' will never be heard again much to his family's joy. When he retired from Roseburg Forest Products, he would join Barbara on her work trips. He would talk about the trip to Nashville because of his love for true country music.
Deen was a no-fuss man and his passing will be the same, there will be no formal services.
He is survived by his wife Barbara, son Aaron, grandson Dustin and great-granddaughter Wyatt Ann as well as children from a prior marriage Shelly, Shannon, Brian and Melissa. He also leaves many other family and friends.
Arrangements are in the care of Umpqua Valley Funeral Directors, 541-537-9300.
