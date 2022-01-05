Hank Cox of Riddle, Oregon, passed away peacefully at home Nov. 6, 2021, with his lifelong partner by his side. Hank was born May 9, 1946, in Delta, Colorado, to Elmer George Cox and Edith Marie Cox (Johnson). Hank was one of 13 children.
The family moved to La Grande, Oregon, where Hank grow up and went to school.
As a young adult Hank moved to Roseburg with his first wife, Sharon. Together they had one son, Tim.
Hank worked for many years at the U.S. Plywood/Champion mill. There he met his lifelong partner, Judy Sherman, thus gaining three more sons: Stan and Todd Sherman, and Steve Lewis.
After Champion closed, Hank went to work for Roseburg Lumber in Riddle, from which he eventually retired.
Hank had a great passion for hunting, fishing, and camping. Many friends and family would gather at his camp for fun and adventure. Hank could be a bit of a crank from time to time, earning the nickname Hank the Crank.
Hank is survived by his soulmate, Judy, and sons Stan, Todd Sherman, and Steve Lewis, all of Roseburg, and Tim Cox of Henderson Nevada; siblings Walter, George, Norman, Donna, and Mina; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Hank was preceded in death by his parents, and siblings Frank, Chuck, Marie, Doris, Ellen, Ruth and Sarah.
At Hank’s request, there will be no service. There will be a celebration of life at one of his favorite places, Bastendorff beach, in the summer.
A special thanks goes to Debbie, Angelique, Levi, Stan and Kelly, for their loving care. Also, to Karina and Michell.
Rest in Peace Hank, and enjoy all the ones that went before you.
