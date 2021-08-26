Harlan Hayes passed away on August 20, 2021. He is preceded in death by his father Harry, and brother Brad. He is survived by his wife and soulmate of 43 years, Laurie; his son and best friend, Eric; his daughter-in-law, Katy; grandkids Lacy and Kody; mother, Sheri; sister, Debbie; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins, and many, many friends. Harlan loved hunting, fishing, camping, diving, his family, friends, roller coasters, Oregon Ducks football, and the beach. He was Superman to his grandkids, and outside of his wife and son, they were the love of his life. Harlan served in the Navy from 1973 to 1977 and a firm supporter of the military, who protected our country and freedom. As his son Eric was growing up, Harlan spent many hours coaching the kids in football, baseball, basketball and soccer, and was not only a coach but also a father figure to all. His death is a big loss to his family and friends, and has left a big hole in all our lives. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Harlan's name for Roseburg Football at roseburgyouthfootball@gmail.com
