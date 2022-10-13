Born to Harold T. Stromberg, Sr. and Harriet of Oakland, California, in 1929.
Hal passed away peacefully at his home in Yoncalla, Oregon, on Oct. 6, 2022, at the age of 93.
Hal leaves behind his wife of 68 years, Gloria; son Chris Stromberg and (Pattie) of Oregon City, Oregon; daughter Doria Arntsen and (Terry) of Hillsboro, Oregon; son Gary Stromberg and (Rikke) of Yoncalla, Oregon; six grandchildren, one deceased grandchild; nine great-grandchildren, one soon-to-be-born and several nieces and nephews.
Hal was a veteran of the United States Army where he served during the Korean Conflict. He was a resident of Yoncalla for 59 years; an active farmer and gardener his entire life, never really retiring.
Funeral Services for Hal will be held at Smith-Lund-Mills Funeral Chapel, 123 S. Seventh St., Cottage Grove, Oregon, on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. Viewing to begin at 9 a.m., funeral service with military honors at 10 a.m.
Hal will be laid to rest at the Roseburg Memorial Gardens, Sanctuary of Peace Mausoleum, 1056 NW Hicks St., Roseburg, Oregon, with a service at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution in memory of Harold T. Stromberg, Jr. to the Dementia Society of America by mail to PO Box 600, Doylestown, Pennsylvania, or online at dementiasociety.org/donate.
