Harold Milo Rush Jr. passed peacefully to our Lord, February 10, 2021 in Roseburg, Oregon, surrounded by family.
Harold was born September 27, 1929 to Harold and Carrie Rush Sr. in Klamath Falls, Oregon. He started his career in 1947 with Pacific Telephone & Telegraph Co. On August 5th, 1950 he married the love of his life, Betty Jean Hawkins in Reno, Nevada. On November 9th, 1951 he was called to duty and joined the Air Force. They were stationed in Lake Charles Louisiana where he was a Staff Sergeant until 1955 when they returned to Klamath Falls to start a family and continued with the Telephone Company. Throughout his career they relocated to Burns, Pendleton, Roseburg, Portland and back to Roseburg. Harold retired from Pacific NW Bell and took a short break before starting his own company, Rush Telephone & Equipment.
Harold and Jean loved to travel and enjoyed many years of traveling the world with their friends and enjoyed every moment. Most of all Harold loved to spend time with his family and friends.
Harold was a supporter of the VFW, an Honorary Legion of Honor Intl. Supreme Council of DeMolay, Member of Honor Jobs Daughters Bethel No. 72, Royal Order of Jesters, Knights Templar of Oregon – Past Commander, A Royal Arch Mason Reames Chapter No. 28, 50 Year Member of Laurel Lodge #13 Masonic Lodge, Member of the Shriners Hospital Board, Member of the Douglas County Shrine Club and Potentate Hillah Temple 1984 and 1985.
Harold was preceded in death by his loving wife, Jean, his parents and brother Merle.
Harold is survived by his daughters, Barbara Gunderson (Roseburg), Debra Hignight (Albany) and Teresa Rush (Roseburg). His three grandchildren; Cody Ramsey (Seattle), Evanne Gutierrez (Albany) and Ian Gunderson (Roseburg). Two great-granddaughters; Lynneah and Haelynn Gutierrez (Albany).
A memorial service will be held at Roseburg National Cemetery, Roseburg, Oregon with Military Honors on a date to be determined.
