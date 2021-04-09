On March 31, 2021, Harold Christensen passed from this life into his eternal life. Born in 1930 in Hastings, Nebraska, he leaves a deep legacy of faith in his God, love for his family and an unfailing spirit. Harold moved with his family to California when he was eleven years old and later graduated from San Francisco Polytechnic High School in 1949. As an Eagle Scout, he participated in the first meeting of the United Nations, held in San Francisco, when the Scouts provided messenger services for the event.
Harold continued his education by attending San Francisco City College to study forestry before he joined the U.S. Navy in 1951. Harold served during the Korean Conflict (as it was called at the time). He was stationed on a 15,000-ton, 728 bed Navy Hospital ship, the USS Repose. He received recognition for his dedication after working a 101-hour shift on the hospital wards on the ship during battle; he was below decks where 5” cannons were firing. His hearing was permanently affected.
After the war, he returned to his education, but then took a position as a postman for the U.S. Post Office; he retired after twenty-six years. His routes took him all over San Francisco. During his career, the Post Office delivered mail up to three times a day. According to him, he had to keep moving. During his career with the Post Office, he received the “Beyond the Call of Duty” award for his participation and assistance with a federal operation to expose covert mail activity in San Francisco. Within the family it was understood that if you could keep up with Uncle Harold’s stride while walking alongside him, you were moving right along. After moving to Roseburg in 2001, he was known to walk all over town, from West Harvard to Stewart Parkway to visit doctors and from home to Fred Meyer and back twice a week.
Harold was an enthusiastic photographer all of his life, and generously shared his talent with his family, his church and his friends. His love of reading was known to all, as was enjoyment of music of all kinds. Our beloved uncle was preceded in death by his parents Frank and Adaline Christensen and his siblings, Dolores Hissong and Allen Christensen, and his nephew Allen Logan. He is survived by Dan and Sally Logan, Chris Logan, Candace Hissong and four great nephews and a great niece.
A memorial will be scheduled at a later time. Arrangements will be handled by his personal family as well as his church family at Faith Lutheran Church.
