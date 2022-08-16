Harrison Lee Harwood was born to Steve and Jocelyn Harwood on Dec. 5, 1997, in Roseburg, Oregon. Shortly after his birth, his parents moved to Sutherlin, Oregon, where they currently reside.
During Harrison's life, he enjoyed playing many sports such as football, basketball, wresting and baseball. He also had a lot of hobbies as well, such as fishing, hunting, snowboarding, riding dirt bikes, camping and hanging out with friends. Basically, anything outdoors, you could find him doing. Harrison was always such a fun, loving and charismatic person with a heart of gold. He touched so many lives in the community and will be dearly missed.
Harrison is survived by his parents, Steve and Jocelyn, his siblings; Taylor Mock, Hannah Harwood, Hayden Harwood, Cody Davis, his grandparents; John and Kris Mullins, Kenny and Jenny Leavitt and Emma Harwood. He also had three beautiful nieces; Avalyn, Audrey and Addyson.
He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Linda Leavitt, and grandfather, William Harwood.
A celebration of life will be held at New Beginnings Church of God on NE Nash St. in Roseburg, Oregon, on Aug. 19 at 6 p.m. There will be food and refreshments provided after the service. A burial service is in the planning stages at this time.
