Harvey James Kloos, age 78, of Canyonville, Oregon, passed away May 19, 2021. He was born in Cleveland, Ohio.
Harvey served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War as a Gunners Mate aboard the USS Mahon and USS Maddox. He was an avid supporter and member of the Vietnam Veterans of America.
After leaving the service, Harvey met and married Jean Shea. They enjoyed 40 years of marriage together; traveling and cruising to many places. Harvey also enjoyed fishing.
Harvey is survived by his wife Jean Kloos; daughter, Elizabeth of Cleveland; brothers, Don and Ed Kloos of St. Louis; and sister, Donna Close of Phoenix. He will be remembered by his numerous beloved grandchildren and many nieces and nephews who he was close too.
Funeral services will be held at the Vine Street Baptist Church in Roseburg on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Burial at Roseburg National Cemetery with Military Honors will follow at 1:00 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.