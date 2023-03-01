Hayden Pierce Hefner Mar 1, 2023 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save On Feb. 5, our beautiful son lost his long battle with addiction, he was 33 years old. He was always loved and always supported. Our hearts are broken.A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. on March 18, at the Family Church/Ark building at 411 Safari Rd, Winston Oregon. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 3 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Glide community fed up with superintendent search Douglas County locals are new owners of Myrtle Creek Taphouse Authorities investigating officer-involved shooting at Roseburg Senior Center Roseburg man dies in Thursday morning crash near Winston Death Notices for February 24, 2023 TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Special Sections Readers Choice Winners Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News 9th Circuit denies emergency bid to halt Nevada lithium mine AP Business SummaryBrief at 3:47 p.m. EST Wake Forest 68, Virginia 57 Wake Forest 68, Virginia 57 Women's College Basketball Scores
