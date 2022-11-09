Hazel June Geier was born Dec. 15, 1930, in West Virginia as a coal miner’s daughter.
She learned about life at an early age, went to work as a teenager in a small cafe in a small town and became known as the best waitress in the business. She was a beautiful woman and had the eyes of many. She married Doug and traveled with his work eventually settling in Florida.
She self-taught homemaking, also to become an expert in the field. Her life was dedicated to keeping her home, always having homemade food on the table, sewing clothes and providing for her children.
Later in life she was a CNA and worked in home care. She was always interested in sharing her faith and spent many years involved in prison ministry. Hazel had a generous spirit and worked a lot of hours as a volunteer with the Lighthouse shelter as well.
After Doug passed in 2005, she moved to Oregon to be near her daughters. She lived in her own home independently until 2021. She moved to Oak Park assisted living the last year of her life where she had an abundance of smiles and hugs for everyone.
Hazel passed away unexpectedly on Oct. 12, 2022, and has been laid to rest at Coles Valley Cemetery.
Hazel is survived by daughter, Jan MacDonald and husband Denny of Newport, Oregon; daughter Rosemary Geier and partner Ed of Roseburg; son Jerry Geier and wife Sheri, granddaughter Hannah and grandson Hunter of Winter Park, Florida, and Goldie the famous Yorkie.
The family would like to thank everyone for your support and help during this time. Thank you all, Oak Park staff and Bristol Hospice.
