Feb. 18, 1934 to July 15, 2023.
Longtime Roseburg resident Lucille Collins passed away on July 15, 2023, in Eugene, at the age of 89.
Lucille will be laid to rest at Roseburg Memorial Gardens. Family and friends are invited to a celebration of her life at 12 p.m. Monday, Aug. 14, at the Umpqua Valley Arts Center, 1624 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Refreshments will be served. Please bring loving memories of Lucille to share with the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Lucille’s name to Safe Haven Maternity Home in Roseburg.
Her full name was Hazel Lucille Ellis Harden Collins. She was born on Feb. 18, 1934, in Wister, Oklahoma, to Mildred and Leroy Ellis.
Her father was a railroad engineer and a farmer. Her mother cared for their home. Lucille was the second of five children, and the family’s second daughter. She was named for a favorite aunt, but she didn’t like the name, Hazel, so she used her middle name.
Lucille Collins was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was mother to three sons, Philip, Kevin and Timothy Harden and for more than 40 years, stepmother to Steve, Elaine and Bradley Collins.
Lucille was a person of deep religious faith who served God in every aspect of her life. She was a member of the Argentine Nazarene Church in Kansas City, Kansas, and the Roseburg First Nazarene Church. She was a good and faithful servant who valued the spiritual well-being in her family and friends. When she prayed, God listened.
She had a beautiful soprano voice and sang in her church choirs. Sometimes Lucille would sing while doing household chores and her voice filled the home with music.
In the late 1940s, Lucille’s family moved to the Argentine area of Kansas City, Kansas, where her father worked as a railroad engineer. She graduated from Argentine High School. During that time, she met Charles Lloyd Harden Jr., who went by Lloyd. One semester, Lucille and Lloyd were named the high school’s tallest couple. They fell in love.
Lucille and Lloyd were married on Sept. 22, 1951, in Kansas City, Kansas. Lloyd Harden Jr. worked as a chef in many restaurants, including at Eddy’s, which was part of the Muehlebach Hotel in downtown Kansas City, Missouri, where his father, Charles Lloyd Harden Sr., was the head chef. Lloyd Jr. later was head of food service for Overland Park, Kansas, before working at the Western Electric plant.
During a time when most women didn’t work outside the home, Lucille worked as a legal secretary for the Kansas Law Firm of Weeks, Thomas, Lysaught, Bingham, Johnson. She also was a secretary for the Argentine Church of the Nazarene.
In Sept. 1971, her family moved to Roseburg. For a few years, Lucille worked as a secretary for the Roseburg First Church of the Nazarene and she also was a legal secretary for Roseburg attorney Dudley C. Walton.
She enjoyed reading novels about the legal system, especially those by John Grisham. She also loved watching westerns and liked the actor, John Wayne. Lucille said both her husbands had John Wayne-like qualities.
In October 1978, Charles Lloyd Harden Jr. died. Two years later, on Jan. 6, 1980, she married Carl Collins.
Lucille and Carl operated Collins Freight Service for several years. Carl was a long-haul freight driver with clients across the West Coast.
More than 20 years ago, Carl and Lucille retired and sold the freight business. They enjoyed traveling in a large motorhome and spent a few winters in Arizona. They frequently traveled to visit family in California and the Midwest. During her retirement, Lucille volunteered at Roseburg’s Safe Haven Maternity Home.
Lucille was a dedicated Kansas City Chiefs fan and reveled in the team’s recent Super Bowl victories, often hooting and hollering while watching games with her family.
Lucille is survived by her sons and their families, Philip (Dana), Kevin (Nancy) and Tim (Elizabeth), her stepchildren, Steve (Camille), Elaine (Mike) and Brad, as well as her grandchildren Israel Harden, Jessie Harden, Alexander Harden, Kaylie Harden, Suzanne Byczynski, Emily Rogers, Phoebe Rogers, Erin Lynch, Sarah Fennell, Carly Shears, Chris Shears, Corey Shears, Collin Visser, Andy Collins and Neil Collins.
She is also survived by more than 20 great-grandchildren.
