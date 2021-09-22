Heather Rae (McCarley) Huntley, age 37 of Glide, OR, passed away on September 11, 2021 after complications due to years of battling Juvenile Rheumatoid Arthritis. Heather was born July 6, 1984 in Fallon, NV. Heather graduated from South Umpqua High in 2002, and was active in band, upward bound, and science club. She graduated from Roseburg Beauty Collage and earned her license as a certified nail technician in 2012, and was employed by Tri City Salon and Day Spa in February 2013. She loved all animals, especially her dogs and cats, and at one time considered veterinary school as a career choice. She enjoyed the outdoors and loved hunting, fishing, boating, horseback riding and four wheelers, until her body could no longer do the things she loved. She lived her life passionately and with purpose.
Heather was predeceased by her grandparents Willie McCarley, Thelma McCarley and Evelyn Brown. She is survived by her father and mother Michael and Sherry McCarley, sister Amanda Gibson (Mike), nephews Mikey and Mason, fiancé' Cody Van Epps, (Tom and Wanda Van Epps) and family, many aunts, Uncles, Cousins, and friends. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
There will be a pot luck celebration of live at Millsite Park in Myrtle Creek, OR, on Sunday, September 26 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to the Arthritis Foundation, Shriners Hospital, or an animal shelter of your choice.
