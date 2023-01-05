Heather Patricia (Pat) Rein

Heather Patricia Rein went home to her Lord and Savior on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at the age of 88. She was born on Feb. 22, 1934, in San Francisco, California, and shortly after she was adopted by George and Lillian Ford of Kelso, Washington.
Pat married the love of her life, Bruce Rein, in 1955. Three children were born to them: Jeff, Donna Marie and Bob. Pat is preceded in death by her faithful husband of 63 years in 2019, their loving son Bob in 2014 and their infant daughter Donna Marie in 1960.
She was a member of North Roseburg Evangelical Free Church and active for many years with the ministry of Lutheran Brotherhood. Everyone who knew Pat was aware that, while she was small in stature, she was mighty in spirit. She was persistently positive, quick to smile and hug and always found the good in people and circumstances. She loved children and was the neighborhood mom to many, and after her own children were grown, she spent years caring for the children of other families. As a precious woman of God, she devoted her life to the well-being of others, always putting their needs ahead of her own. She saw her life not as a glass half full, but as full to overflowing.
Pat was created for His glory and reflected it every day. She left this world holding the hand of her oldest son, and was greeted in heaven by her Lord Jesus Christ, and the welcoming hands of her husband, younger son and daughter.
Pat is survived by her son Jeff and daughter-in-law Debbie of Lakeport, California, and daughter-in-law Sallie Rein of Roseburg, and by her four grandchildren: Haley (Spencer) Aramburo, Erin Rein, Alex Rein and Nick Rein; as well as her niece Tracy Ward and family.
She will be deeply missed by all who were blessed to know her.
