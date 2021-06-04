Helen Broker, age 90, long-time resident of Roseburg, died peacefully on May 28, 2021 at the OHSU Medical Center in Portland, Oregon. Helen was preceded in death by her sister, Jean Broker Schertler, and her brother James F. Broker.
Born April 8, 1931 in Fergus Falls, Minnesota, to Dr. Walter S. Broker and Marie Barrett Broker, Helen was a graduate of Washington University in St. Louis and spent her career as a psychiatric social worker associated with the Veteran’s Administration Health Care System including the VA Hospital in Roseburg.
Helen lived and worked in many places across the country, but the Pacific Northwest always felt like home. Known for her sharp wit, dry humor, and a life-long affection for her canine and feline companions, Helen will be truly missed by her friends in Roseburg and Oakland as well as her six nieces and nephews, Barbara Faith, Helen Bridge, Nancy Schertler, Steve Schertler, Tony Schertler, John Schertler and seven great nieces and nephews. Final arrangements will be private.
