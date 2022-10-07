On Sept. 20, 2022, Helen Frances (Beighley) (Courville) Kinney got her wings and went to be with our Heavenly Father at the age of 96.
Helen was born to J. Bernard Beighley and Amy (Newbury) Beighley on May 23, 1926. She spent her childhood in Cornell, Wisconsin, and graduated from Cornell High School in 1943. Helen married William (Bill) Courville and together they had a son, Tom. Bill left this earth far too young, and Helen became widowed at a young age.
Helen found love again and married Eugene (Gene) Kinney. Together, they had two sons, Bruce and Dennis. Helen loved singing, volunteering at church, playing card games and traveling. Gene and Helen traveled across the United States and had memorable trips to Okinawa and Scotland. Helen was tough, kind, loyal, selfless and competitive. She loved the Lord and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by two spouses; Bill Courville and Gene Kinney, infant son Bruce Kinney, sister Arlene (Beighley) Roberts and brother Walter Beighley. She is survived by her sons and their spouses; Tom Courville (Marilyn) and Dennis Kinney (Cheryl), sister MaryLou (Beighley) Taylor, five grandchildren; Roger, Renee, Lori, Brent, and Ross, 12 great-grandchildren; Caleb, Micah, Tamar, Maia, Brayden, Alden, Julieann, Bryce, Nyah, Ian, Seth and Lydia, and many extended family members and friends. She touched so many lives and will be greatly missed.
