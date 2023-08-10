Helen Marie Hilgers passed away on Aug. 4, 2023.
Helen was a very active teacher and volunteer during her life. She was born on Aug. 5, 1934, in Oregon City, Oregon to parents Richard W. Long Sr. and Helen Donovan Long of Oregon City. Helen had two younger siblings, a sister Patricia and a brother Richard Jr.
Helen spent her childhood playing with relatives and neighborhood children, her grandparents who had a farm also gave Helen a chance to experience country life.
Helen entered school in the first grade in Oregon City Schools but transferred later to a private school. She graduated from Oregon City High School in 1952. While in high school she participated in band and was a statistics keeper for the wrestling team.
After high school, Helen started college at Mt. Angle Academy. After two years she transferred to the University of Portland. She became involved in student activities and was chosen as president of the Association of Women Students. She received a bachelor of science degree in education in 1957, and a master of education degree in 1961. Helen began her teaching career at Harney School in Vancouver, Washington, with a class of 45 children, in a classroom that was formed from the back of an old auditorium.
She and her husband moved to Douglas County in 1958, to take a job at Toketee Falls School in the Glide District. That was a real change in their lives as the end of the paved road was at Apple Creek. They left Toketee after two years and moved to other Glide schools.
While living in Douglas County Helen taught or substituted in Glide, Roseburg, and occasionally substituted in other districts. Helen did substitute teaching for 20 years.
During that time, she found time to begin volunteering at Mercy Hospital. She worked in the gift shop for a couple of hours on a Saturday morning, this two-hour stint turned into 61 years of volunteering at Mercy. Since then, she became very active with the Auxiliary by writing and publishing the Auxiliary Newsletter four times per year.
She also became very active in state and regional organizations and was elected to several offices. She was elected state president and one of the region's directors. However, her main focus was on the Gift Shop and its many promotions, especially the Christmas candy sale.
Helen also became involved with AARP, she was a member of a national training group that went around the country, working with local groups, helping develop better policies and training them on the changes in the organization. Because of this, Helen was able to travel to many states including Alaska and Hawaii.
Helen loved music playing both piano and organ. She helped bring a variety of music to the Roseburg area by being a board member and membership chairman of the Roseburg Community Concert Association. Helen used her musical skills to play the organ for services at St. Joseph and St. Francis Xavier churches for over forty years, she also played for some weddings and funerals.
Helen wasn't all work and no play. She loved to read and kept the library busy. She also liked to play golf and won a women's tournament at Oak Hills.
Travel was Helen’s main joy. She was able to visit Ireland five times and covered all of the English Isles, Scandinavia, Western, Central and Eastern Europe including Russia. She visited Australia, New Zealand, China, Japan, and Thailand, as well as Central America and parts of South America going through the Panama Canal twice. These trips were with family or friends and her husband.
Services will be held on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at 12 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 800 W Stanton St., Roseburg, Oregon, 97471. Please don't send flowers, however, if you wish to make a donation to charity in Helen's memory, please make it to the Mercy Foundation, one of Helen's favorites.
