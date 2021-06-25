Helen S. Seehawer, age 87, of Sutherlin, OR, passed away June 23, 2021 at home with her daughters by her side. Helen was born November 11, 1933, in Springdale, Arkansas to Samuel and Lona Mae Easley.
Helen was a waitress at various restaurants in Sutherlin for many years. She loved cooking, canning, camping, and family. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Helen is survived by daughters Jan Morse, Pat Burke, Debbie (Dennis) Mendenhall, Pam (Rick) Baimbridge; also, grandchildren Shawn, Chris, Darren, Jill, and Ricki; seven great-grandchildren; and two sisters. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lyle; grandson, Michael; great-grandson, Andrew; and six brothers.
Contributions may be made to Cancer Society, Hospice or a charity of your choice.
Memorial services will be held Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at 11 a.m at The Family Church in Sutherlin.
Arrangements are being made by Wilson’s Chapel of Roses.
